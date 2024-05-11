Adam Copeland Discusses Working With Matt Hardy In WWE Amid Real-Life Issues

AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on an episode of INSIGHT on a number of topics including working with Matt Hardy in WWE amid their real-life issues.

Copeland said, “Well… we’re here, right? Okay. So how do we try and pull some positives out of a lousy situation? And a lousy situation that — I made the bed, right? And also, the company wants to run with this. Well, let’s try to make a good story out of this, a good program out of this. Let’s try and make money out of this. Because at that stage, what else are you going to do?”

On resolving things with Hardy pretty quickly:

“Once we both realized, ‘Oh, okay. Still the same guys. Still have the same chemistry, still have the same everything.’ I feel like the fanbase took a lot longer to come around to the idea that we were okay than we did.”

On Wrestling tribalism:

“I think silly personally, only because when I was growing up I wanted to watch everything I could. If I could get my eyeball balls on Continental or Mid South or NWA or BC Allstar… I wanted to watch it all cause I wanted to see what was going on. You know at that stage, it was you got what you could get from the after magazines and that was it… I don’t know, I don’t understand the allegiance to initials but then I think about people with their favorite teams … but I’ve always been the same with like hockey. I love the Maple Leafs but I love hockey so I’ll watch the Boston Bruins against the Florida Panthers because I know it’s going to be a great game, just the way I look at it.”

