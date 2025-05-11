Lyra Valkyria Names Charlotte Flair And Dakota Kai As Dream Opponents

During a recent appearance on “My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox,” current WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria opened up about her dream opponents within WWE, naming two standout stars — one a legend, and the other a recently released talent.

First on her list was Charlotte Flair, whom Valkyria views as a career-defining opponent.

“Charlotte would probably be the third kind of horsewoman that… she would be a massive dream to get in there with,” Valkyria said, referencing the Four Horsewomen and her prior encounters with others in the group.

Valkyria then mentioned Dakota Kai, a former NXT standout who was released as part of WWE’s recent May 2025 roster cuts. The champion explained their chemistry, despite never facing off in a WWE ring.

“Dakota Kai is another one that I really feel like we just kind of happens great in the ring, where it just, you can’t really explain it, it just works. [We’ve] never [wrestled in] WWE, so that would be cool. She’s a person that I’ve been watching for a very long time as well.”

Notably, the interview was recorded before Kai’s release, but Valkyria’s admiration for her in-ring ability and potential matchup remains strong.

