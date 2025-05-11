Triple H Says Logan Paul Has Earned Full-Time Status In WWE

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque gave high praise to Logan Paul following WWE Backlash 2025, declaring the United States Champion has officially moved beyond the realm of celebrity crossover.

Speaking during the Backlash post-show press conference on May 10, Triple H made a clear distinction between Paul and other high-profile celebrity guests like Bad Bunny or Travis Scott.

“I don’t put Logan in that group,” Levesque stated when asked about celebrity involvement. “I don’t see Logan as this outside celebrity that came in to do what we do anymore. He’s really good at this.”

Levesque expanded on what makes Paul stand out, praising his in-ring work and character work equally.

“[He] can talk, has the character, the swagger, and can perform in the ring,” Triple H said. “I look at him as full-time as I would look at anybody else… I just see him as an incredible performer.”

While acknowledging Paul’s background in digital media and boxing, Triple H emphasized that Paul has consistently proven he belongs in WWE’s top ranks.

This endorsement arrives ahead of Paul’s upcoming World Heavyweight Championship opportunity against Jey Uso at an upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event special.

