Becky Lynch Reveals Her WWE Return Was Delayed Due To Unexpected Health Issue

Becky Lynch made a thunderous return to WWE at WrestleMania 41 in April 2025, but according to “The Man” herself, that comeback wasn’t originally scheduled for the Grandest Stage of Them All.

In a new interview with Variety.com, Lynch shared that her return to WWE after a year-long absence was delayed due to an unforeseen health issue that cropped up earlier this year.

“I took what I thought was going to be three months off during the summer, when my contract came up… ‘Okay, seems like a good time to take a little break, get some stuff done,’” Lynch explained.

Her planned short hiatus after losing the WWE Women’s World Championship to Liv Morgan in May 2024 quickly evolved into something longer. In addition to taking time off, Lynch was also busy filming new projects — including a role in “Star Trek” and a “Happy Gilmore”-related production.

Originally, there were internal talks about Lynch returning for the Royal Rumble in January 2025. However, a last-minute health development changed everything.

“There was talk [of a return] around Rumble time,” she said. “But then at the last minute, I got a skin condition.”

This led to WWE pivoting and saving her return for WrestleMania 41 — a move that Lynch ultimately felt worked out perfectly.

“The next big event was WrestleMania, so it seemed to make sense, especially if I could take Bayley out of the mix and ruin her dreams. It felt doubly brilliant.”

Lynch returned at WrestleMania 41 and has since been a central figure on WWE programming. She’s currently challenging Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, continuing her renewed run with intensity and purpose.

