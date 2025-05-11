CM Punk Targets John Cena With Cryptic Post After Backlash Title Defense

It looks like CM Punk may be zeroing in on Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena following the champ’s successful title defense at WWE Backlash on Saturday night.

Shortly after Cena defeated Randy Orton in the main event to retain the championship, Punk posted a cryptic but direct message to his Instagram Story. The image featured Cena on screen moments after the match, with the subtitle of Michael Cole’s commentary reading, “Cena is still the champ.”

Punk added just two words to the post: “For now.”

The message quickly ignited speculation that “The Best in the World” may be setting his sights on Cena — and the Undisputed WWE Championship — potentially setting the stage for a renewed rivalry between two of the most iconic figures in modern wrestling.

The timing is especially notable as CM Punk is confirmed to appear on this Monday’s edition of WWE Raw, where he is expected to speak live for the first time since costing Seth Rollins the World Heavyweight Title on April 29.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full coverage of Punk’s Raw appearance and any further developments in the brewing Cena vs. Punk saga.