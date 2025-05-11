WWE Files New Trademark For “JC Mateo”

WWE has filed for a brand-new trademark that could hint at a future character or project. According to records from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the company submitted an application for the term “JC Mateo” on May 10, 2025, under the entertainment services category.

The trademark filing covers a wide array of uses, including:

“Entertainment services, a show about sports, entertainment and general interest; the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events… on-going reality based programs… providing entertainment and sports news… multimedia programs… and online content featuring sports and entertainment.”

As of now, it’s unclear whether “JC Mateo” refers to an upcoming Superstar, a television series, or another form of digital content. WWE has previously used such filings to lock down names for NXT talent or trademark titles for new programming.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com as more details emerge on how WWE plans to utilize the “JC Mateo” trademark.