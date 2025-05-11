Sean Waltman Shares Personal Life Update

During a candid appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman (aka X-Pac) offered a heartfelt update on his personal life, opening up about his past struggles and celebrating his current happiness.

“I couldn’t ask for a better life,” Waltman stated. “A lot of people know I had a really rough patch of my life, like over probably a dozen years or so… I was just in a real dark place, and just constantly in the news for all the wrong reasons. I finally got this thing figured out, seems like.”

Waltman, who has been open in the past about his battles with addiction and mental health, credited a strong support system for helping him find lasting balance. He shared that he’s now in a great place both professionally and personally.

“I’ve been married for five years. Buster, my dog, my best friend. Life is great. My wrestling and personal life, business stuff, is balanced perfectly right now.”

Waltman singled out longtime friends Maria Menounos and Kevin Undergaro for playing a pivotal role in his recovery journey. After exhausting most support networks, Waltman said the couple stepped up when he was finally ready to accept help.

“They kind of took me into their world, got me set up with all the podcasting stuff and just, around all of their people,” Waltman recalled. “It was exactly what I needed and I was ready for the help, and I took full advantage of it.”

The update is a refreshing and inspiring turn for the two-time WWE Hall of Famer, who now plays an active role mentoring talent remotely at WWE’s Performance Center.

