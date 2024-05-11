Photos: Braun Strowman Wins In First Match In Over A Year After 5/10 WWE SmackDown

“The Monster Among Men” dusted his wrestling boots off last night.
After the May 10, 2024 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX went off the air from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the action continued inside the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Braun Strowman worked a post-show dark match after the 5/10 SmackDown, marking his WWE in-ring return and first match back in over a year.
Strowman defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, who appeared on the SmackDown broadcast earlier in the evening via a vignette hyping his arrival from Raw as part of the 2024 WWE Draft.
