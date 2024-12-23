Konosuke Takeshita Opens Up About Winning The AEW International Title

AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita spoke with DDT Pro on a number of topics, including how he felt when he won the championship.

Takeshita said, “I feel half a sense of having finally won the title, and half a sense of feeling that I have a long way to go. No matter how much my level improves, there is a fine line between winning a title at AEW and not. Even if I had a chance, it would be like threading a needle in a haystack. Living in the U.S., I realized what it was like to fight, so I am glad I won.”

On being congratulated by other talent:

“Antonio Honda, who is my father in pro wrestling, said to me, ‘Take-chan, pro wrestling is a big place.’ He said, ‘Take-chan, wrestling is a family in the broadest sense; DDT, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and WWE are all family even though they are in different organizations, and the legendary wrestlers are like my grandparents. Everything is connected, so you have to love your family. That was a fundamental part of what I valued in my wrestling career. At the time, I was jokingly mentioning the names of WWE athletes, but now, as I work with these people, I feel that those words were true and that we are truly connected. If they don’t trust you, you can’t become family. That is why I have put my heart and soul into each and every match. When I won the belt, the players around me said, ‘You are a man who deserves this belt! I was told by the wrestlers around me, ‘You are the man who deserves this belt! I was happy that they said that to me, even though we live in a competitive world.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)