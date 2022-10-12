Konosuke Takeshita Says He Can’t Wait to Get Back in an AEW Ring, Talks on Tony Khan

Konosuke Takeshita recently spoke with PWMania.com’s Ethan Black for an in-depth exclusive interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Takeshita revealed he cannot wait to get back in an AEW ring again, opened up about his relationship with Tony Khan, and more.

With his performances in AEW and across the US Independent scene, Takeshita has become as one of 2022’s breakout stars. Takeshita was a regular for DDT Pro Wrestling in Japan before traveling to America. He is now back in Japan but fans may see him back in an AEW ring soon.

You can check out PWMania.com’s exclusive interview below:

What have you been up to these days?

“I challenged for KO-D title in DDT and I produced the 10th-anniversary show in Osaka, where I was born and had a great time wrestling. In my personal life, I lost 20 pounds during my four months in the U.S., so I ate a lot of white rice, which I love, and succeeded in gaining weight again. Power Up.”

Who were your idols/heroes in wrestling?

“In Japan, HUB, Great Muta, Daisuke Sekimoto, Hayabusa and Masato Tanaka.

“In America, Chris Benoit, Bret Hart, Dean Malenko, Kurt Angle, and Shawn Michaels.”

What made you get into pro wrestling?

“I had always dreamed of working as a professional wrestler and working in the ring in the United States. I wasn’t sure I would have an opportunity with AEW or any other organization, but I decided to go to the United States. That’s where I got the chance to have an AEW match on Dark Elevation.”

You wrestled some top names while in AEW, such as Jon Moxley, Adam Page, and a ROH title match against Claudio Castagnoli. What was it like working with them and who did you enjoy working with the most?

“I became a champion in Japan only four years into my career. I have been standing in the ring as a champion ever since. Now, at the age of 27, I am called KING. But I am nobody in America. I have always been a challenger, and every match in AEW was a hard match and a new experience because I faced my opponent as a challenger. If I had to pick just one, it would be the match against Hangman Page. I knew this was my first and last chance, so I gathered all the strength, wisdom, and courage from my 10-year career.”

How was your relationship with Tony Khan?

“Tony Khan always appreciates when I have a good match. So when he gets excited about my matches, it makes me very happy and makes me want to wrestle harder next time. I want to do my best for him.”

Have there been any talks with AEW regarding you returning to the company?

“I’m unilaterally saying I can’t wait to get back in the AEW ring. I hope the fans are waiting for me too.”

Takeshita and Cinnabon have a great love story, could we see a finisher or wrestling move named after Cinnabon?

“I have yet to show that move in the AEW ring, but I have a special move called Cinnabomb. One day I will show it in front of you all.”

My first memory at the age 27 was Chris Brookes sent me a Cinnabon as birthday gift from Japan. Thank you my best friend. pic.twitter.com/prkIzi2jLu — Konosuke Takeshita 竹下幸之介 (@Takesoup) May 29, 2022

Who would be your dream opponent?

“Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay and FTR”

What are your goals for the future?

“Right now I am only thinking about doing my best in AEW. Of course, my goal is to challenge for the AEW World Title and become the champion. I am sure that would be a dream for Japanese wrestling fans.”