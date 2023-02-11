Kota Ibushi On Possibility Of Joining WWE: “Of Course, I’m Interested …”

Could Kota Ibushi end up signing with World Wrestling Entertainment?

Anything is possible!

The Japanese legend recently spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion for an interview, during which he was asked about the possibility of signing a deal to see him become a WWE Superstar.

“Of course, I’m interested in it,” Ibushi responded. “I’m good at producing players [and] I’ve created stars, so I don’t think there’s anyone who can control me even in that frame.”

Ibushi concluded, “I live so freely.”

H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.