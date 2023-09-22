Kris Statlander On Why She Wore Zoolander Inspired Ring Gear

AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander recently appeared on the Under The Ring podcast and talked about a number of topics including how she loves the 2001 comedy classic Zoolander and why she wore in-ring gear inspired by the film.

Statlander said, “I just love the movie and it almost feels like it’s weird that not a lot of people have done any Zoolander-inspired gear, I feel. It’s a timeless movie, an iconic movie, it’s so fun and amazing. It’s something I wanted to do for so long. I had Lori [Lori Gassie] make this gear when I was freshly out of surgery just because I had this concept in my head for so long, and I wanted to have it in my hands and ready to go for whenever the time was to wear it. I was worried that not everyone would understand what I was doing with the Zoolander stuff.”

Statlander also talked about the shout out that was given to her by Ben Stiller on social media.

“A lot of people do superhero-inspired looks and I wanted to do something different than that. Ben Stiller responding is the highest praise anyone could ever ask for. It was so cool he actually saw it.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)