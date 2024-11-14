Kurt Angle Addresses Fans That Want To See Him Return For Match Against John Cena

John Cena revealed his WWE farewell tour for 2025 earlier this year. During an interview with The Takedown on SI, WWE Hall of Famer Angle addressed fans who want to see him return for a hypothetical match with Cena.

“A lot of people ask me if I’m gonna wrestle Cena for his retirement tour [laughs]. No, no, listen, my body, I have knee replacements, I had five neck surgeries, I had my back surgery last year. I have to have shoulder replacements. I am in no condition to be getting in the ring and wrestling. Don’t get me wrong, I do some stuff. I don’t think I can get in the ring. I can probably get in the ring and wrestle, but I don’t want to take the chance of getting injured.”

(quote courtesy of Skylar Russell)