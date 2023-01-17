Kurt Angle Believes Dolph Ziggler Deserves Main Event Push, Calls Him the MVP of WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed a variety of topics on the most recent episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During the podcast, Angle stated that he believes WWE should give Dolph Ziggler another main event run a decade after he was given one as World Heavyweight Champion.

“He was world champion at one particular time I do believe. They do push him at times and sometimes they don’t. It seems to be inconsistent, but, he deserves to be consistently pushed. You know what? He’s like the MVP of the company. You could put him anywhere you want him.”

Ziggler’s most recent title reign was as NXT Champion last year, which was ended by Bronn Breakker on the post-WrestleMania 38 RAW. His most recent match was on last week’s RAW, where he was defeated by Solo Sikoa.

