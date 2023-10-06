Kurt Angle Comments On When John Cena Had His Best Work In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to an episode of his Kurt Angle show podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including when 16-time World Champion John Cena had his best work in WWE.

Angle said, “He improved 1,000%. Watching him tonight at this point in time here in 2005, he was 100 times better than he was in 2003. And that’s all I ask, is that he continues to improve. And I will tell you this: John Cena’s best work came when I left in 2006. His best work was in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013. That’s when he really came into his own. But he was still pretty damn good.”

Angle also talked about who he believes is his biggest rivalry in the WWE.

“Yes. I do. I think Cena or Brock Lesnar is one of those two, without a doubt. And if Eddie Guerrero was still alive, I think Eddie would have been my biggest, biggest, I guess, storyline or whatever you want to call it.”

