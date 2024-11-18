Kurt Angle Explains Why He Turned Down A Hollywood TV Series About His Life

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics, including why he turned down an offer for a TV show to be made about his life.

Angle said, “When my documentary came out, Hollywood came calling. I had a few different producers getting a hold of me and saying, ‘Hey, we want to make a movie out of your life.’ I had one director, he was like, ‘Listen, I want to do a TV show. I want this to be the next Yellowstone.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, what do you want in it?’ He’s like, ‘I want everything.’ I said, ‘Well, there are things my family members didn’t, they don’t want to bring back up. They don’t want this to surface again. They don’t want to relieve that anymore.’ There’s a lot of crazy stuff that happened in my family that I really didn’t want to be aired on TV. I said, ‘Are you gonna add that stuff?’ He said, ‘Everything. I want everything or I don’t want nothing at all.’ I said, ‘How about we just make a movie?’ He said, ‘No, it’s either a TV show or I’m not doing anything.’ I was like, ‘Well, I’m sorry man. I respect the heck out of you, but I can’t do a TV show then. I’ll try to find someone else who will do a movie.’”

