WWE Hall of Famer gave high praise to the Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro match from this week’s WWE Smackdown. Here is what Angle wrote on Twitter:

I watched an incredible match on #SmackDown last night between @WWECesaro and @WWEDanielBryan – A technical masterpiece with great submission trade offs and false finishes. Reminded me of my matches with Benoit. Great job guys. #itstrue — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) January 16, 2021