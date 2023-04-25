Kurt Angle Has Tried, And Failed Several Times Getting Cast In Marvel Movies

Kurt Angle wants to be a super-hero on the big screen.

The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend revealed during a recent episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, that he has tried and failed several times to get a role in a Marvel film.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the show where he touches on this topic and shares the details.

On whether he’s ever attempted to speak with top MCU executive Kevin Feige: “I’ve tried many times. It’s not that easy. I ended up getting [Kevin Feige’s] contact information. I reached out to him and told him that I’d be interested in doing a Marvel movie, and he actually responded to me, but nothing ever came of it.”

On how he got Feige’s number from his nephew-in-law Jon Bernthal: “I got it from my nephew-in-law, Jon Bernthal. He actually gave me his contact information. So I talked to him, but unfortunately, nothing has occurred since then.”

Check out the complete episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.