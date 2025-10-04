Kurt Angle Names Shawn Michaels The Greatest Of All Time

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke with Kent Brown on Sports Illustrated’s The Pin Down about various topics, including his admiration for technical wrestlers.

Angle said, “Oh, I love technical wrestlers. Chris Benoit, Eddie Guerrero, Chris Jericho, the technical wrestlers. Undertaker was a great technical wrestler. Stone Cold Steve Austin. There were a lot of great ones. Now, The Rock could be technical, but he was more of an action-packed kind of guy, and I love working with him, because his pace was unbelievable, and that’s what I liked was a high-paced match. But no, I like technical-style matches the most. I have to say my best matches were with Chris Benoit and Eddie Guerrero.”

On how he considers Shawn Michaels as the greatest of all time:

“Overall, I consider Shawn to be the greatest in the sport. If you’re talking looks, promo skills, and wrestling ability, everything wrapped into one, that guy is perhaps the best of all time.”

