Kurt Angle On Chris Benoit: ‘I Felt Like I Was Wrestling My Twin’

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle reflected on his in-ring work with the late Chris Benoit, providing insight into their chemistry and the impact of their matches on his career.

On if it feels strange talking about Chris Benoit:

“I will tell you this. I did it for a while. I did what I was told to do, [which] was to pretend Benoit didn’t exist. But what that did for me is it took away all my best matches. It was rubbing on my legacy. So by saying that Chris Benoit no longer exists is saying I never had those matches, and it’s like whoa, I have my best matches with that kid, and he was an incredible wrestler. I don’t condone what he did. What he did was 100% wrong and it’s unforgivable, but how he was in the ring, he was the best in-ring worker I’ve ever been in a ring with. He reminded me of me. I felt like I was wrestling my twin.”

On if he considers Chris Benoit his greatest rival:

“Yes, I do. Him and Brock Lesnar. I also loved wrestling Shawn Michaels, but we only wrestled three or four times. It wasn’t a big program, but Benoit and I, we went for years. I mean, it would be him and me, and then they would take a break from it, and then we’d go back to him and me and take a break. Then it’d be him and me tagging together when we’d be tagging and fighting each other while we were tagging. We just had a really strong program and it went on for years. But Brock, our program went on for about two and a half three years, and that was a good run.”

You can check out the interview below: