Kurt Angle On How WWE Booked Him In 2000, Recalls Brian Gewirtz Writing His Promos

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to an episode of his Kurt Angle show podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including Brian Gewirtz writing all of his material back in 2000.

Angle said, “Brian Gewirtz wrote all my material, and he did a fantastic job, especially at this point in my career when I. When I became the world champion, that’s when he let a lot of shit fly, and I was really on fire.”

How he was booked by the WWE in 2000:

“It kind of made me into a really shitty heel. Where I was, I didn’t get a lot of offense. Yeah. And I’ll talk about that later on in the podcast. But it was, it was one of those things where Vince thought, he has the credibility of an Olympic gold medalist. So we can, kind of have him, not shine as much as he should. So he figured with my credentials, I’d be able to lose here and there or get pinned and in a non-title match or a tag match, and I’d be okay. So they’re trying to make other wrestlers while I was champion.”

Why he was booked as a weak heel by the company during that time:

“I didn’t like it, but Vince wanted me to do that. And like I said before, he just felt that I had so many credentials going into the company that I could do that kind of stuff and get away with it, but you can’t do that stuff forever. And eventually, he changed it.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.