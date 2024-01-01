Kurt Angle On Whether CM Punk Could Have Held His Own With Attitude Era Guys

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle answered some fan questions on The Kurt Angle Show during a Q&A segment. The WWE Hall of Famer was asked to share some of his career stories.

If he believes CM Punk could have competed with guys from the Attitude Era and the Ruthless Aggression Era:

“I think he would have fared well. He might have gotten beat up by Bob Holly (he laughs). Punk has a little bit of a reputation of not agreeing with everything, but I will tell you this. He’s very talented, he cuts incredible promos, and I think he would have done really well in the Attitude Era.”

On The Undertaker not playing ribs:

“One thing about Taker, he always said this to me. ‘Angle. I don’t rib and I don’t like to be ribbed, so never rib me’, and I never did. He made that very clear. He said this on an airplane one time and everybody said, ‘Okay Taker. Nobody’s gonna mess with you.’ Taker was such a good dude. He was such a solid dude. Him and I got along extremely well. We were really good friends. We continue to be to this day and we keep in touch.”

His Mount Rushmore of trash talkers:

“I would say Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, and you know what? I’ll say CM Punk. I forgot about Ric Flair, so take out either Cena or Punk. Flair deserves to be in there.”

