Kurt Angle Reacts To WWE WrestleMania 36 Boneyard and Firefly Funhouse Matches

During a Facebook Q&A session on Saturday, Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on the Boneyard and Firefly Funhouse matches at WrestleMania 36, and more. You can check out some highlights from the Q&A below:

On which wrestler has a style today that reminds him of his style: “The one superstar who reminds me of me is Chad Gable. He’s very talented and very technical. I’m a big fan of his work. He’s also an Olympian.”

On the one thing he wished he achieved in his career that he didn’t get a chance to: “Winning the Rumble, but it wasn’t in the plans. I was injured quite a bit so if I had any opportunities to win the rumble, my injuries most likely ruined any chance of it. I was injured 2 of my 6 1/2 years I performed in WWE from 2000-2006.”

On cinematic matches like the Boneyard and Firefly Funhouse matches: “The business is changing and I expect to see more of these. However, they won’t be live in front of an audience. That’s the whole reason WWE travels the world…so they can perform live in front of crowds. But I expect that WWE will continue with some of these types of matches. They got great reviews.”