Full WWE King Of The Ring Tournament Bracket Revealed

During WWE Raw Talk, the company revealed the entire King of the Ring bracket.

On Monday’s Raw, the red-branded side began with matches. Now it’s SmackDown’s turn, with their side beginning on Friday’s episode of the show.

The Raw side of the King of the Ring tournament will continue next week, with Gunther facing either Kofi Kingston or Rey Mysterio, and Ilja Draguno facing Jey Uso. This came after Jey defeated Finn Balor and Dragunov defeated Ricochet in his bout. On the show, Gunther defeated Sheamus, and Kingston will face Mysterio at an upcoming live event.

SmackDown’s first-round matches will feature AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton, Baron Corbin vs. Carmelo Hayes, LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar, and Bobby Lashley vs. Tama Tonga.

The King and Queen of the Ring finals will be held on May 27th at a themed PLE event in Saudi Arabia.