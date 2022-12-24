Kurt Angle Reveals the Only Time He Got Blown Up in a Match

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed a variety of topics on a recent episode of his Kurt Angle Show podcast.

During the podcast, Angle said that the only person to ever blow him up in a match was Steve Austin. Angle went on to say that Austin continues to make fun of him about this matter.

“I’ve only blown up once in my career that I remember, and that was against ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin in Fresno. And he never let me forget about it,” Angle said. “He always texts me every week, ‘Don’t forget Fresno.’”

The match in question most likely happened on August 18, 2001, during a WWF Championship match at a house show in Fresno, California’s Selland Arena. As they were involved in the Invasion storyline of late 2001, the two were paired frequently on house shows. Austin wears the occasion with pride, as one might expect. In a 2019 episode of “The Steve Austin Show,” where he reviewed their WWF Championship match at Unforgiven 2001, he reviewed the incident and continued to make fun of Angle for it. Since then, he has repeated it numerous times. Austin made a joke about the incident in Fresno, “I was very proud of that, because that means that I basically could have probably beat Kurt Angle in the ’96 Olympics.”

