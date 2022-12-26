Kurt Angle Reveals Who He Thinks Has the Highest “Wrestling IQ”

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed various topics on his podcast, including who he believes has the highest “wrestling IQ” in the business.

Angle said, “For me, personally, Triple H. He’s always had it. He’s not just from a wrestling standpoint, but from a creative standpoint, from a psychology standpoint, from a promo standpoint. Triple H is one guy that is so well educated. He loves pro wrestling like it’s his wife, okay? He cherishes it. He’s really good at it. He has a great mind for it.

“In the past, I would say somebody like Hulk Hogan who was able to bring the fans in at a time when wrestling was not so hot. Hulkamania actually made wrestling so much bigger. He has a great mind for the business as well. I worked with Hulk Hogan, and he definitely is well educated in the wrestling aspect.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: