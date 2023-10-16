Kurt Angle Speaks Out About Being Released From His Role As A WWE Producer In 2020

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed being released from his role as a WWE Producer in 2020 on his podcast.

He said, “[Mark Carano] called me. ‘Hey, we’re going to let you go.’ Actually, I wasn’t that into my job. I was a producer. I was killing time. I knew that if they were going to do cuts, I would be the first one let go because they were paying me a lot of money, more money than other producers. I knew that if they were going to do cuts and they were going to let go of someone, I’d be the first. I didn’t put much into it, I really didn’t. I should have been a lot more passionate about it.”

Angle previously commented on how WWE offered him other roles but the money was “pretty bad” and he turned them down.

(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)