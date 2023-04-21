Kurt Angle Talks About RVD’s Weed Reputation, Unorthodox Style Of Preparing For Matches

Kurt Angle has shared the ring with everyone.

Including “The Whole F’N Show” himself, Rob Van Dam.

On the latest installment of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, the WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend reflected on working with RVD and his unorthodox style of preparing for wrestling and his weed reputation.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On RVD’s unorthodox way of preparing for matches: “He was even better to work with when he was high. I honestly don’t know if I ever met Rob or seen Rob if he wasn’t high. He had to put the matches together. Even if he was high, he had to get higher. So he would go smoke and then come back. Yes, that is Rob Van Dam.”

On how he could never smoke weed and then wrestle a match, even though he would have loved to give it a try: “I gotta tell you this. I’ve smoked before, okay, I’m not going to lie. [But] there is no f**king way I could work if I smoke. There’s just no way. I don’t know how they do it. I would love to be able to do that, but I can’t.”

Check out the complete episode of The Kurt Angle Show featuring the Olympic gold medalist via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestleZone.com for transcribing the above quotes.