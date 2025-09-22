Kylie Rae Reveals Pregnancy, Relinquishes Relentless Women’s Championship

WWE EVOLVE star and veteran wrestler Kylie Rae announced on Twitter (X) that she is pregnant, revealing that she and her longtime partner, Isasias Velasquez, are expecting their second child.

Rae shared the news after a fan on social media asked why she vacated the Relentless Women’s Championship, confirming that it was due to her pregnancy and posting a photo along with the update.

Her last match took place earlier this month, where she became the first-ever WWE ID Women’s Champion at the GCW WWE ID Showcase.

Rae captured the title by defeating Zayda Steel and Zara Zakher in a Triple Threat tournament final. A former AEW and ROH competitor, Rae previously welcomed her first child with Velasquez in October 2023.

Rae wrote, “Because I’m pregnant,” along with a photo of her burgeoning baby-bump in a mirror selfie.