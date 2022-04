As PWMania.com previously reported, LA Knight ended up working as a manager for Mace in a dark match prior to the April 15th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown.

In a dark match segment prior to the April 22nd 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, LA Knight introduced Mansoor as the newest member of the new Knight Model Management faction. Mansoor was at ringside along with LA Knight as Mace had a match against Ivar of the Viking Raiders.

Footage can be seen below: