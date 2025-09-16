LA Knight Betrays Jey Uso Ahead Of Wrestlepalooza

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw ended in shocking fashion, as LA Knight laid out Jey Uso just days before Wrestlepalooza.

The main event featured tag team action with LA Knight and Jimmy Uso teaming against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. The finish saw chaos erupt as Jimmy hit Reed with a spear, only for Breakker to level Knight at ringside with a flying shoulder tackle. With Knight down, Reed recovered, climbed to the top rope, and crushed Jimmy with the Jagged Edge splash to pick up the victory.

After the bell, Reed and Breakker continued their assault until Jey Uso stormed the ring wielding a steel chair. Jey smashed Breakker at ringside, then entered the ring and nailed Reed to clear the field.

As Jey stood tall with his brother Jimmy, Knight re-entered the ring and picked up the chair. After some tense seconds, Knight dropped the chair and appeared to show respect by shaking Jey’s hand—only to pull him in and plant him with his BFT finisher.

Raw went off the air with Knight standing over a fallen Jey Uso, sending a clear message ahead of Wrestlepalooza.

Below is the updated WWE Wrestlepalooza Card for September 20, 2025:

Vacant Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer

The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) vs. The Vision (Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker)

Mixed Tag Team Match: CM Punk & AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar