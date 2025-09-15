WWE Raw is live tonight from MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts at the special start-time of 7/6c on Netflix.

On tap for the WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN “go-home” show for the red brand is an opening segment with John Cena, Penta vs. Kofi Kingston, El Grande Americano vs. Dragon Lee, Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria, as well as CM Punk & AJ Lee going face-to-face with Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, September 15, 2025, written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 7-9:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – SEPTEMBER 15, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off as always. We see arrival shots of various Superstars at MassMutual Center, and then we shoot to some video packages looking at The Usos and The Vision rivalry and others.

John Cena Kicks Things Off

Inside the building, the theme for Massachusetts’ own John Cena hits and the crowd explodes. He makes his way to the ring to the introduction by Alicia Taylor and begins on the microphone by talking about playing football in the school in this town as a youngster, and then wishing someone a happy birthday.

Cena says he needs this tonight and he thinks Alicia for the introduction. He says he started that introduction with one thing and he held onto it because it evolved into a chance for the fans to show the world what they are all about. And for them to share a moment.

Cena continues stating like he said, he needs that moment because he has a pretty tall hill to climb. He then begins talking about his scheduled match this Saturday in Indianapolis, IN. at WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN. He says he could lean into some backstage politics to avoid it.

He won’t do that however, because he doesn’t back down. He points out a fans sign mocking Brock Lesnar’s jeans ripping on SmackDown, which reads, “John Cena’s jorts are stronger than Brock Lesnar’s jeans.” Cena says his catchphrase and wraps up.

Backstage With Adam Pearce, LA Knight & “Main Event” Jey Uso

We shoot backstage, where we see LA Knight and “Main Event” Jey Uso jawing at each other with WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce in between them trying to calm them down. Knight has beef with Uso for hitting him with a cheap shot spear.

Pearce tells them he’s got WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN this weekend and it’s already becoming one of the biggest annual events on the WWE calendar, so he can’t have this right now. Knight says he doesn’t really care about his WrestlePalooza. He wants The Vision. Pearce tells him to pick a partner. Knight picks Jimmy Uso to spite Jey Uso.

Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez

Back inside the arena, Lyra Valkyria’s theme hits and the women’s wrestling star makes her way out and heads to the ring for our scheduled opening contest. As she settles inside the squared circle for a one-on-one bout against The Judgment Day’s Roxanne Perez, we head to a quick pre-match break.

When the show returns, we see highlights of last week’s Lyra Valkyria loss to Raquel Rodriguez. Back live, Perez has settled in the ring. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with the first match of this week’s show.

Early on, we see Valkyria doing well, with Raquel Rodriguez getting involved at ringside. The referee ejects Rodriguez from ringside, however shortly thereafter, Perez trips Valkyria on the top-rope and sends her crashing and burning.

As Perez takes over on offense, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see a look at the massive crowd in attendance. The camera shot slowly returns to the ring, where we see pin attempts and reversals. Valkyria hits inverted gut-wrench sit-out powerbomb and a Night Wing for the win.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria

Bayley Returns, Makes Save For Lyra Valkyria

Valkyria was selling her back a lot near the end and after the match. Once things wrapped up, Rodriguez, who was previously ejected, returns and beats Valkyria down with a steel chair. Perez hits Pop-Rox. Bayley runs out in her return appearance.

Bayley hits the ring, making the save for Valkyria, taking out The Judgment Day duo as the crowd goes nuts. Rodriguez and Perez run off as Bayley stands tall in the ring and Valkyria recovers. Bayley starts having a mental episode.

She begins having what appears to be another internal struggle like during her recent vignettes, but then runs out and hugs Joe Tessitore, calling him Michael Cole. Valkyria looks confused from the ring seeing this all unfold. She hugs everyone at ringside, too. Bayley the hugger is back!

Backstage With Adam Pearce, Stephanie Vaquer, IYO SKY & Kabuki Warriors

Backstage, we see WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce standing with Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY ahead of their showdown for the vacant WWE Women’s World Championship at the WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN special event this weekend.

In comes Asuka and Kairi Sane talking crazy as usual. Mostly Asuka. She gets in Vaquer’s face. Vaquer doesn’t like it. Asuka tells her she’s fighting tonight against Kairi Sane. Sane didn’t expect that. Vaquer agrees. Pearce makes it official.

Backstage With LA Knight & Jimmy Uso

We head to a different area backstage, where we see LA Knight approach “Big” Jimmy Uso about the tag-team match set up earlier in the show. Uso tells Knight he appreciates his situation, but tells him he’s got to find his own partner. Knight walks off to apparently do that.

Penta vs. Kofi Kingston

Back inside the arena, The New Day theme hits. Kofi Kingston comes out and heads to the ring accompanied by Xavier Woods. Kingston will go one-on-one against Penta in the next match of the evening when the show returns. On that note, we head to a pre-match break.

When the show returns, we see Grayson Waller and Xavier Woods at ringside as Kingston is in the ring. Penta’s theme hits and fireworks and pyro explodes as he makes his way to the ring to a big crowd reaction. The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running.

After a brief minute or two of back-and-forth action, we see a big high spot from the ring to the floor, which is shown again in super slow-motion, before heading into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, Waller tries getting involved, but Penta super kicks him and hits a springboard Mexican Destroyer for the win.

Winner: Penta

Trouble Brewing Between The Usos

Backstage, we see “Main Event” Jey Uso on the phone with someone he says he needs to talk to about a few things. In walks Jimmy Uso as Jey hangs up. Jimmy asks who it was. Jey says not to even worry about it, before telling Jimmy that LA Knight is going to ask to be his partner.

Jey tells Jimmy he has to tell him no. Jimmy questions the “has to” part and again seems to think that “Main Event” Jey Uso is slowly turning into what Roman Reigns became during the peak of The Bloodline. He tells Jey he already told him no, but now he’s not sure.

He says this is the last time he’s dealing with this. He’s not taking orders from Jey. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into another commercial break. When the show returns, we see Jimmy approach Knight. He asks if he still needs a partner. He tells him he’s in.

CM Punk & AJ Lee Go Face-To-Face With Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch

Inside the arena, the familiar sounds of Seth Rollins’ theme hits. The WWE World Heavyweight Champion makes his way out. He settles in the ring and then introduces his wife, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. Lynch dogs Punk a bit on the microphone.

As she does, she is cut off by the theme for AJ Lee. Out she comes with her “Light it Up” theme and her husband, CM Punk, by her side. The two come to the ring together to AJ’s tune. Punk brings up the fact he can let his wife have the spotlight, and asks if Rollins and Lynch are able to do the same.

The two married couple trade some more words, leading to AJ Lee talking about being unpredictable. She then slaps Seth Rollins. Rollins responds by saying the same thing CM Punk said when Lynch slapped him, about how he hasn’t ever hit a lady but thankfully knows someone who will.

He gestures to Lynch to get AJ, but Lynch doesn’t want to. She walks off, leaving Rollins alone and yelling from ringside that he got them into this mess. Lynch ends up rolling into the ring and hitting AJ Lee with a Man-Handle Slam. She then slaps Punk twice and walks off taunting him.

Mega Intercontinental Champion Talks, New Day Attacks Penta

Highlights from WWE x AAA Worlds Collide this past weekend are shown, and then Byron Saxton is backstage with Dominik Mysterio, who proclaims himself the Mega Intercontinental Champion. As they continue to talk, we hear noise in the background. They head over and we see New Day beating down Penta with chairs.

El Grande Americano vs. Dragon Lee

Inside the arena again, the ring entrance for El Grande Americano begins. He makes his way to the ring for the next match of the evening. As he settles inside the squared circle for his advertised showdown against Dragon Lee, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see some advertisements for WrestlePalooza on Saturday, and then highlights are shown of multiple El Grande Americano’s last week with AJ Styles, and how Dragon Lee was involved. Back live, Dragon Lee has finished his entrance during the commercials.

The bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Dragon Lee charges over and blasts Americano with a shotgun dropkick. El Grande Americano fights back and nearly be-heads Lee. He then begins to settle into the offensive lead.

We see Dragon Lee starting to fight back into competitive form. He hits a wild high spot from the ring to the floor, and then another one when the action resumes back inside the ring. He chops Americano and hangs him upside down in the ropes.

He climbs up and hits a double stomp for a close two-count. We see some cool replays of that. He heads back to the top-rope shortly thereafter, where a second El Grande Americano comes out and blasts him with a kick that knocks him down.

AJ Styles runs out looking for the second Americano. The commentators snitch him out. Styles goes under the ring and chases him out the other side. He begins beating down El Grande Americano number two. He throws him in the crowd and turns around as Tessitore says now they can have a fair match.

A third El Grande Americano shows up and knocks out Styles and distracts the referee, allowing Americano number two to knock Dragon off the top again. The original Americano locks Lee in his submission finisher for the win. All three El Grande Americano’s point to each other as they leave together.

Winner: El Grande Americano

Lyra Valkyria Gets Yelled At By Bayley

Backstage, we see Lyra Valkyria outside of Bayley’s locker room. She hears Bayley yelling at someone. It sounds like a lot of people. We hear some banging, indicating a fight. And then it goes dead silent. Valkyria comes in and sees Bayley sitting by herself.

She asks who she was talking to. Bayley pops up and goes crazy, yelling at Valkyria for barging in and not knocking. She yells at her to leave and to stay out of her locker room. She calls her an idiot as she walks off and the segment ends.

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Kairi Sane

We shoot near Gorilla position, where we see Stephanie Vaquer with the horns on and her ring gear on. She is getting ready for her scheduled showdown against Kairi Sane that was set up earlier in the show. Before she heads out, she is stopped.

Rhea Ripley approaches Vaquer and tells her just so she knows, she’s coming for her. It sounds like “Mami” believes Vaquer is going to end up with the WWE Women’s World Championship after WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN this weekend. Inside the arena, Vaquer makes her way out as we head to a pre-match break.

When the show returns, Kairi Sane makes her way out to the ring accompanied by Asuka. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. After some early back-and-forth action, we see Vaquer land a double knee to the face on Sane as we head into a mid-match commercial time out.

This time the show returns and we see Stephanie with a drop kick followed by a double knees to the face in the corner. Stephanie lifts Sane up but Sane lands on her feet and she hits Stephanie with a forearm. Stephanie down in the corner and Sane with a forearm to the face.

Sane climbs the top rope and jumps, Stephanie moves out of the way, Sane lands on her feet and Stephanie with a DDT. She goes for the cover but Sane kicks out. Stephanie goes for a suplex but Sane reverses it into a DDT. Sane climbs the top rope but Stephanie gets to her feet and hits Sane with a right hand.

Stephanie on the second rope but Sane with right hands. Sane with a headbutt and Stephanie in a tree of woe. Sane with the double stomp. She goes for the cover but Stephanie kicks out. Sane with a right hand but Stephanie with right hands.

Stephanie with a dragon screw. Sane rolls to the outside of the ring and Stephanie climbs the top rope. Stephanie with a cross body onto Sane and Asuka. Stephanie throws Sane back into the ring and she lands the Devil’s Kiss. Stephanie with the SVB. She goes for the cover and gets the pin.

Once the match wraps up, Asuka gets in the ring, but IYO SKY’s music hits and out she runt to the ring. She gets in the middle of Stephanie and Asuka, stopping Asuka. IYO and Asuka argue as Asuka leaves the ring. IYO turns around and she is face to face with Stephanie. They shake hands in the ring.

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer

Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker Deliver Message To The Usos

We shoot to a special pre-taped message from The Vision duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. They call the Usos the best tag team in history up until now. Seth Rollins has a vision, and nothing will change that. They tell The Usos that vision includes them laying on their backs looking up at the lights on Saturday.

Issues Between IYO SKY & The Kabuki Warriors Continue

The show returns and we see an ad for John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN this coming Saturday. Backstage, IYO SKY is confronted by Asuka, who is holding up Kairi Sane. IYO tells Asuka as her friend she needs to let her win on her own. Asuka mumbles something back loudly in Japanese and leaves.

Dominik Mysterio Is On His Own .. At The Worst Time

We see a quick backstage segment with The Judgment Day. Finn Balor and The Judgment Day tell Dominik Mysterio not to come looking for them the next time they need help. Rusev then confronts Dom-Dom after they leave and tells him he’s coming for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

LA Knight & Jimmy Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

It’s main event time!

When that wraps up, we return inside MassMutual Center in Springfield, MA. as the ring entrances for the two teams involved in the main event of tonight’s WrestlePalooza “go-home” edition of WWE Raw. As they finish them up, the bell sounds and off we go.

Breakker and “Big” Jim kick things off at the onset. Bron to the ropes and he lands a shoulder tackle. Bron goes for a right hand but Jimmy with a right hand followed by a chop to the chest. Jimmy to the ropes and he lands a spinning back elbow.

Bron back to his feet and he clothesline Jimmy. Bron throws Jimmy in the corner and Reed is tagged in. Reed lifts Jimmy up but Jimmy lands on his feet and Jimmy with a kick to the side of the head. LA Knight is tagged in. LA Knight with right hands.

Knight goes for a suplex but Reed blocks it. Reed with an elbow to the face. He runs towards LA Knight but LA Knight trips him up into the corner. LA Knight with kicks in the corner followed by a running knee to the face. Jimmy is tagged in and he lands a hip attack.

In comes Breakker but they clothesline him to the outside of the ring. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the tag-team main event of the evening continues with The Vision in a commanding lead.

When the show returns, we see much of the same, with Reed controlling Jimmy in the middle of the ring, as the fans try and rally behind him in hopes for a much-needed tag to the master of “YEET.” Reed tags Bron into the ring. Bron with a back suplex. He goes for the cover but Bron lets go and does push ups.

In comes LA Knight from behind who kicks Bron but tHe referee breaks it up. Bron places Jimmy on the top rope. Bron goes for a suplex but Jimmy with right hands and he knocks Bron down. Jimmy goes for the tag but Bron grabs Jimmy’s arm and he throws Jimmy with a back drop. Reed is tagged in and he lands a body slam.

Reed goes for a senton but Jimmy moves out of the way. Jimmy climbs the top rope and he lands whisper in the wind. LA Knight is tagged in and as is Bron. LA Knight with a clothesline and he knocks Reed off the ring apron. LA Knight with a neck breaker onto Bron. He grabs Bron but Bron with a knee to the face and Reed is tagged in.

LA Knight with a clothesline followed by a reverse DDT. LA Knight climbs the top rope, Jimmy tags himself in, LA Knight with the leaping elbow. Jimmy with the Uso splash. He goes for the cover but Bron breaks it up. LA Knight clotheslines Bron to the outside and Jimmy throws Reed to the outside.

Jimmy goes for a suicide dive but Reed with a right hand. He throws Jimmy back into the ring. LA Knight with a leaping clothesline off the ring steps onto Reed. He throws Reed back into the ring. Jimmy with a super kick followed by a spear. Jimmy climbs the top rope and Bron with a flying shoulder attack onto LA Knight.

Bron trips Jimmy up on the top rope and Bronson with the Jagged Edge. He goes for the cover and gets the pin. Bron hits Jimmy with the spear after the match. Jey’s music hits and out he comes to the ring with a chair. He hits Bron with it and gets in the ring.

Reed punches the chair and Jey with right hands. Jey hits Reed with the chair and Reed falls to the outside of the ring. Jey drops the chair and LA Knight grabs it and he stands behind Jey as Jey turns around. LA Knight looks at hi mwith the chair and he throws the chair.

Jey extends his hand and LA Knight shakes his hand. They hug and as Jey turns around, LA Knight hits him with the BFT. LA Knight leaves the ring. And that’ll do it. The credits flash on the screen and that’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed