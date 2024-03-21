LA Knight Comments On The Rock’s Return To WWE

WWE star LA Knight recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Knight commented on what it means to him to be in a high profile match at this year’s WrestleMania:

“Man, there’s so many different ways I can answer that. One of those is, I guess in a certain way, appreciative. I guess in a certain way, also feeling vindicated, and a certain way feeling like it’s long overdue. So in this regard, at the same time, I also have to consider that maybe it’s the exact right time. So to have this happen, and the way it’s happened, and the way everything has come about in the last year leading right into this, a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, you know, it should be for a championship and should be this and it should be that.’ It is what it is and you’re talking about a hell of a spot to be in and I’m not crying about it.”

On the mindset of a WWE Superstar when a legend like The Rock returns:

“I think you can look at it both ways. Like you said, you’re looking at one of the most recognizable faces in the world as far as television, movies, media in general. So there is something to be added there. I guess at the same time, you do have to look at your audience and say, hey, look, we’re moving in this direction. The audience wants this and now to do this is going to look self-serving. It’s gonna probably peeve a lot of people. So there’s a lot of different ways to look at it. My personal opinion, without going too deep into it, is that there is some merit to having him there. At the same time, we were doing very well selling out and all that stuff even without him, so he can only add to it, or I guess some people could say he could only take away from it. You never know, but as far as business is concerned, business is good. It was good with him. It’s been good without him. It’s been good either way. I hear him say wrestling is cool again and he’s right, but I just want to make sure that everybody knows that it started getting cool again, I’m gonna say about six or seven months before he got here.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)