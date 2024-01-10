LA Knight Doesn’t Think He Did Well During His Recent Rivalry With The Miz

LA Knight’s rise to the top in WWE over the past year has been something that everyone in the pro wrestling world has noticed at this point.

During a recent appearance on the “INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, “The Mega Star” spoke about his ascension through the ranks in WWE and shared his thoughts on his recent rivalry with The Miz.

“The Miz was really bringing it to the point where like I remember a couple guys in the back just being like, ‘Wow, I feel like this is like the best work Miz has done,'” Knight said. “And while coincidentally, I felt like I was some of the worst work I’d done in a while.”

Knight continued, “I think [that feud] helped elevate us both in certain ways, because I mean, I think it brought out a passion [back] in him.”

