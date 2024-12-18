LA Knight Injury Speculation Shut Down By WWE

LA Knight was scheduled to appear at a meet and greet on December 17, but Luekens Wine & Spirits announced he would no longer be attending. The announcement cited an injury, but subsequent reports clarified this claim.

The statement from Luekens Wine & Spirits on Twitter/X read:

“Important Update🚨While we’re sad to announce that WWE Superstar LA Knight is unable to attend the December 27th event due to injury, we’ve got great news: WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has stepped up to replace him! We’ll be making an announcement shortly with details—stay tuned!”

Knight, who recently dropped the United States Title to Shinsuke Nakamura at Survivor Series: WarGames, last competed during the December 13th WWE SmackDown tapings in a six-man tag team match, set to air this week.

However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that Knight is not injured, and the initial explanation was incorrect. It appears Strowman was chosen to replace Knight because Knight had not been approved by WWE for the appearance in the first place.

As of now, LA Knight has not issued a statement regarding the situation. Fans can rest assured that Knight remains active and healthy despite the mix-up.