LA Knight Listed As October’s WWE Top Merchandise Seller

Fans have been rallying behind LA Knight since the beginning of the year, wanting to see him get the credit he deserves based on his performance on WWE television, whether on the microphone or in the ring.

Knight has risen through the ranks of the WWE after losing to Bray Wyatt at the Royal Rumble in January and being left off the WrestleMania 39 card.

Despite being said to be bad at backstage politics and having a reputation for rubbing some people the wrong way, Knight’s new push began after the August 5th SummerSlam PLE.

Knight has recently been paired with John Cena on WWE television and is just days away from challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at this Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel PLE.

Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics compiled a list of the top WWE merchandise sellers in WWE for the month of October, as seen below. The list was topped by LA Knight, who was followed by John Cena and Cody Rhodes.

1. LA Knight

2. John Cena

3. Cody Rhodes

4. Stone Cold Steve Austin

5. Jey Uso

6. Roman Reigns

7. Rhea Ripley

8. nWo

9. Eddie Guerrero

10. Scott Hall