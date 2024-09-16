LA Knight Looks Back On His Early Years In The Pro Wrestling Industry

WWE United States Champion “The Megastar” LA Knight recently spoke with King 5 on a number of topics, including what his early years in the pro wrestling industry were like.

Knight said, “Very lean financially I can tell you that. I knew no one. I had no hook ups. I had no family. I had no nothing. Nobody I knew was connected to this business. I get that visual of Ralphie from A Christmas Story, being on that slide, wanting to just get that opportunity from Santa, and he just gets the boot in the face and he gets ‘Ho Ho Ho!’ and gets pushed down the slide. That was me many many times throughout my career.”

On going all in on his dream:

“There was no Plan B. There was no alternative. There was nothing else but just forward motion,”

On how he’s doing now:

“Brother I’m broke! I don’t know what you’re talking about! No, no, no, I’m very well taken care of. I can appreciate the value of a dollar since I’ve had to stretch them for so long. So at this point nothing’s really changed except the fact that I think I can sometimes remind myself ‘Hey you can be comfortable’!”