LA Knight Opens Up About His Chaotic WrestleMania XL Fight With AJ Styles

WWE star “The Megastar” LA Knight appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed various topics, including his unexpected brawl with WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles at the WrestleMania XL media event.

Knight said, “I walked into the room, and I’m shooting him looks, and he might have said some stuff. He’s doing his interview; I was talking to somebody else. So, whoever I was talking to, while I was doing that, AJ is over here behind me. I’d given looks, and he’d referenced me, and I’d looked over there, and stuff. But at some point, AJ tossed a stool in my direction, and at that point, all I’m thinking is again the depth of the story we had told up to now. I’m like, ‘There’s no way I wouldn’t react if he throws his stool at me. What am I going to do? I’m going to fight him.’ So I go over and just start fighting him, and I’m thinking surely security is going to come and break this up real quick, and it just went on and on. We’re down there work-shooting, and he’s knocking me away, because we got to make it look good now, because we’re like in the people.”

On WWE’s reaction to the brawl:

“I’m like, ‘Where the f**k is security? What is taking so long?’ Then finally, like, because we’re both blown up at this point. But yeah, it was just literally going off the cuff. How do I not serve the story that we’ve told this whole time, even to where he’s serving it now, just by throwing the stool? Obviously, I’m sure he wasn’t intending to get to where it got to, but in my head, I’m like, ‘I have gone to his house to fight him. He throws a stool at me from five feet away. What am I going to do? Just shrug it off? No!’ So I went over there, thinking security is going to take care of it. They didn’t. I mean, they did finally, but yeah, it took a minute, and so I hit that, he slammed the sh*t out of me, and he ended up with a bloody nose, so after that, we both got a phone call, though, like, ‘What are you guys doing? You can’t do that,’ and it was like, ‘Hey, I’m trying to keep it alive; I’m trying.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)