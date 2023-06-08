LA Knight Ready For WWE Money In The Bank, Says He’s Long Overdue For “Big Opportunity”

LA Knight is ready for WWE Money In The Bank 2023.

The participant in the Men’s Money In The Bank ladder match at the WWE premium live event scheduled for the O2 Arena in London, England appeared on WWE’s The Bump for an interview this week.

During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about how he feels his career is long overdue for a big opportunity, as well as how he expects to win at the 7/1 MITB pay-per-view.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how he will win the MITB briefcase regardless if he has the fans support or not: “Finally, the WWE is gonna give me what I want. Why? Because I had to go out and make it happen. Look, I didn’t ask for anybody, talk about being a fan-favorite, I didn’t go out there and say, ‘Hey, please cheer for me. Hey, please like me.’ As a matter of fact, if they don’t cheer for me, if they don’t like me, doesn’t make a damn bit of difference to me. At the end of the day, I’m gonna go to Money in the Bank, I’m gonna climb that ladder, I’m gonna pull the case down, and then any single one of those titles that I want is coming my way, whether it’s Gunther, whether it’s Austin Theory, whether it’s Seth Rollins or whether it’s Roman Reigns himself, any single one of them are in the crosshairs at this point. So what you got to think about is man, look, I didn’t get shoved down anybody’s throat. I wasn’t anybody’s guy. I came in and I did my thing, and the whole world, whether you take me to Saudi Arabia, whether you take me to London, whether you take me to Puerto Rico, you can take me to Mobile, Alabama, and every single place is gonna make a whole lot of noise for LA Knight. You know why that is? Because they can see that I stand head and shoulders above everybody walking.”

On how a big opportunity for his career has been long overdue: “It is gonna be life-changing because for a good long time, I couldn’t get what was coming to me. But now I’m gonna take what’s been coming to me for a good long, time. It’s been overdue.”

Check out the complete episode of WWE’s The Bump via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.