LA Knight Reveals There Was Hesitancy Within WWE On Creating His Merchandise

WWE star LA Knight recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on a number of topics including how there was hesitancy within the company on creating his merchandise when he was just starting to get popular as there was still skepticism if he was just gonna be a flash in the pan or a flavor of the month.

Knight said, “It’s a process, getting all that stuff done. Because I have ideas for things and it’s like so you might try and run it through somebody. Okay, well, yeah, we might do that. And I think there was also just skepticism at first, like, is this really a thing? Is this just gonna be a flash in the pan? Is this just gonna be a flavor of the month? And that was kind of even a thing that we had talked about and was even talked about with me, it was like, Well, we don’t want to give it to him too soon, because then they might get over it.”

“And it’s like, look, fine. If that’s the case, and I’m not good enough to carry that, cool, let’s go with that. But I understand the idea of also wanting to protect me at some point as well. But I have the belief in myself that I can pivot and move and adapt to whatever the situation is. So if the thought is, well, if we give it to him too soon, you don’t wanna give it to him too soon, but if you just try not to give it to him at all, come on, man. I feel like I’m better than that. I don’t mean that in like a boisterous way, but just, I’m confident in what I do. I’m confident in my skills. And at the same time, I want to be able to fail. Because when I fail I get better.”

