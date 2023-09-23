LA Knight Tests Positive For COVID-19, Pulled From SmackDown & Causing Major Changes

LA Knight was originally scheduled to appear on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Apparently “The Mega Star” tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the show and as a result, was sent home early.

Due to Knight being a late scratch for the show, PWInsider.com is reporting that many significant late changes to the original script for the show had to be made.

Knight was reportedly scheduled to be part of the final segment of the show, but because he was forced to miss the show due to COVID-19, WWE changed the segment to see Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa beat Cena down and leave him laying to close the show.

The original plan was for Knight to get involved and align with Cena, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.

Additionally, WWE had LA Knight and John Cena vs. The Street Profits scheduled at one point to be the post-show dark match main event for the fans in Glendale, Arizona.