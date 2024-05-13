LA Knight Thinks WWE Made Right Call By Having KOTR Matches At House Shows

LA Knight likes WWE holding King of the Ring tournament matches at their non-televised live events.

As noted, “The Mega Star” advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2024 WWE King of the Ring tournament with a victory over Santos Escobar at the WWE Chattanooga live event in Tennessee on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

With the win, Knight will now square off against Tama Tonga in quarterfinal action in the WWE King of the Ring tourney on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on May 17.

On Sunday, Knight surfaced on social media and responded to a fan who said his bout with Escobar from the 5/11 WWE Chattanooga show should’ve been televised.

“I appreciate everyone saying this match should’ve been on TV,” Knight wrote. “But, no need to throw live event crowds under the bus.”

Knight continued, “Live events are where the WWE roster has as much fun as possible. Not only having a great match, but a match with HUGE stakes makes the live events more fun!”