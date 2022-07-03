Lacey Evans Wants WWE Evolution Event Return

WWE scheduling Evolution 2 has been discussed for a while, but nothing has come of it.

On October 28, 2018, the inaugural tournament was held at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. Ronda Rousey vs Nikki Bella was the main event of the show.

WWE was supposed to hold the event over SummerSlam weekend in 2020, but that didn’t happen.

Lacey Evans says she would like to see this. Evans discussed the event returning one day while speaking with NBC Sports Boston’s SEScoops contributor Steve Fall:

“I think it’s always necessary. Yeah, why not. I mean, what would be the hurt of it returning? I think that all the moms out there now are especially with wrestling. I mean you’ve got Ronda Rousey, you got Becky Lynch, you got the Bellas, you got me, you’ve got Bianca Belair, you’ve got Tamina, you’ve got all these badass women that are now moms.

Let’s do another one and have all our babies ringside watching their mamas and then behind that have all the girls in the world that want to be sports entertainers behind the babies and then behind them you know what I’m saying? Just having freaking careers and having to juggle what we juggle and the fact that we get to show the world what mommies are capable of that we can still chase our dreams and in this career and be badass wives and moms and work hard is cool.

I’m down for any time we could highlight the strengths of a woman. Let’s do it, especially with having two girls myself.”

