Lana on Rusev Day: “I’m Sure It Will Make a Return in WWE at Some Point”

Former WWE star CJ Perry (Lana) discussed her husband Miro (Rusev) possibly returning to WWE during an interview with 92.7 WMAY.

She said, “Well, you know, it so happens that the Redeemer is fighting on some battlefields against a couple of Gods. Rusev Day will never die. It’s always going to be around, the kids are going to want to sing it and I’m sure it will make a return in WWE at some point. Rusev — well, whatever he shows [up] back in; whatever frickin name or gimmick or character he returns [as] at some point, in WWE is going to be iconic. You know, he, that’s the great thing about wrestling is it doesn’t matter what company you work for, what promotion, anything can happen. Let’s be honest, we know that everyone always returns back to WWE at some point.”

You can check out the complete interview below: