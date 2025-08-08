Lance Storm Talks Impact Of Brock Lesnar’s Return On WWE’s Locker Room Culture

Former WWE star and wrestling veteran Lance Storm discussed various topics, including his thoughts on Brock Lesnar’s recent return to the company, during an appearance on Wrestling Observer Live.

Storm said, “I don’t think it’s about Brock. I think it’s about the working environment of women within WWE.”

On what message Lesnar’s return sends to the WWE locker room:

“To me, whether you bring Brock back or not, or anyone else or not, to me, you need to ask your question. ‘Does this support your move to improve and make a respectful safe environment for women in your company? Or does that detract from that and make it feel like you’re going backwards?’ Because I think if you just look at each individual case, ‘Well, did this person do something that’s really worth that? Oh, was this instance?’ It’s not about the individual instances.”

He added, “It’s about the overall message you send to women who work for you and in your company about the environment they are going to have to perform in. And I think you need to look at it from the women’s standpoint, and whether they would be in favor of something or not.”

