Last 30 Minutes of WWE SmackDown Against AEW Rampage Will Be Commercial-Free

Due to a scheduling conflict with the MLB playoffs on FOX, the October 15th 2021 edition of WWE SmackDown will air on FS1 instead. It will also be a two and a half hour “Supersized” episode.

As PWMania.com previously reported, the final 30 minutes of next week’s Smackdown on will end up going head-to-head with AEW Rampage on TNT. AEW President Tony Khan tweeted that he “can’t wait to finally beat” WWE’s main show head-to-head.

During Saturday’s Iowa vs. Penn State college football game on FOX, a commercial aired for this Friday’s Smackdown. The commercial confirmed that Smackdown will be an extended episode with the final 30 minutes of the show against Rampage being commercial-free.

WWE is advertising numerous segments for Smackdown including an appearance from Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks.