Late Change Made To Top Match On This Week’s WWE RAW

As WWE approaches WrestleMania 40 next month, Monday’s RAW episode was jam-packed.

The show included Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan, Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) defending against Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark, and a Cody Rhodes segment.

Ricochet vs. Chad Gable vs. Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. JD McDonagh in a Gauntlet match to determine GUNTHER’s Intercontinental Championship challenger at WrestleMania 40 took up most of the third hour.

Zayn went over after defeating Reed, Nakamura, and Gable. As a result, Zayn will face GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE’s biggest event of the year.

Fightful Select released the internal run sheet for the show just before it went live, and comparing that sheet to what happened, there was a late change to the bout order, as the original plan called for Reed to defeat Ricochet before Zayn would face Reed. That would result in Zayn defeating Reed, McDonagh, and Nakamura, with Gable as the final entrant.

Instead, Ricochet vs. McDonagh began with Ricochet going over and then losing to Reed, who in turn lost to Zayn, who eliminated Nakamura and then Gable.