Late Changes Made To Monday’s WWE RAW

The fallout of last Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event was featured on Monday’s episode of RAW, which is expected to be the most-watched episode of the flagship show in 2023 due to the return of CM Punk and Randy Orton.

Some of the bouts scheduled for the show included Bronson Reed vs. Ivar, Natalya & Tegan Nox defending their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against Piper Niven & Chelsea Green, and The New Day vs. Indus Sher vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Imperium vs. DIY in a Tag Team Turmoil number one contenders match.

Changes were made to the individual falls in the turmoil match. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the Tag Team Turmoil match order as of Monday afternoon was Alpha Academy vs. DIY, DIY vs. Creeds, Creeds vs. Indus Sher, Creeds vs. Imperium, and New Day vs. Creeds.

DIY defeated Alpha Academy and Indus Sher only to lose to The Creeds, who had wrestled the New Day prior to Imperium.

They will now face WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest of Judgment Day, who defended their title against the Street Profits on last week’s episode of SmackDown.