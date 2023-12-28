Latest Backstage Update On Kamille’s Upcoming Free Agency

As previously reported by PWMania.com, Kamille’s contract with the NWA is set to expire at the start of 2024 and she will be looking to explore free agency once her deal with the company is up.

Fightful Select reports that Kamille actually gave her notice to the NWA back in October and in that time, she was offered a six-month option that would have seen her get an increase in pay, but instead she opted to move on after being with the promotion since 2019.

It has since been confirmed that Kamille’s NWA contract will officially expire on January 1st, 2024.

There is no word yet on what the future holds for Kamille, but she did have WWE tryouts in the past, including two in 2016 when she was still starting out.