Latest News on Buddy Matthews Possibly Being Finished With AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, Buddy Matthews made the announcement during the Fight Life Pro Wrestling event that took place on Saturday night that he will “need to go away for a while” in order to readjust his priorities.

According to Fightful.com, rumor has it that Matthews “expressed dissatisfaction regarding his situation” in AEW during the past few months.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, AEW has not commented on Matthews; nonetheless, the general consensus is that both Matthews and Malakai Black have finished their careers with the company, at least for the time being.

The following is what Meltzer wrote:

“There is no confirmation of a release although just about everyone figures he’s got a long-term deal, wants to go back to WWE and has to work something out to do so. We were also told Tony Khan is not hot on releasing people to go to WWE so we’ll have to see how this plays out.”

The current belief is that Brody King and Julia Hart will continue to be aligned on AEW television.